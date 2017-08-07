Literature

From Scarlet Blue and Green: A Book of Sporting Verse by Duncan Fife, with Illustrations by Cecil Aldin, MacMillan and Company, London, 1932

I am Dan—ten years old, and a little bit blind—

But it doesn’t annoy me, for people, I find,

Seem to vie with each other in being most kind,

For I’m pensioned.

When the weather is wet and the wind blowing cold,

And the others troop out for their walk when they’re told,

I curl up in my chair by the fire, for I’m old—

And I’m pensioned.

I’m allowed in the bedrooms with eight o’clock tea,

And the maids in the kitchen are as good as can be,

For they save all the savoury morsels for me,

As I’m pensioned.

So the Master has taken me under his wing,

I’ve the run of the house and I don’t do a thing,

With a bed to myself—well, I live like a king,

For I’m pensioned.



Posted August 7, 2017