THIS WEEK IN...
...Hounds
Team Leahy Hosts Performance Trial; Kicks Off Hark Forward! by Barbara Smith
Fox River Valley/Massback Hounds host first hound trial of the season and prove convincingly that bloodlines matter.
...Norm Fine’s Blog
The Foxhound: A Pearl of Considerable Price
Case law established in a 1948 decision by the Kentucky Court of Appeals affirms for “the great fraternity of foxhunters” the value of a man’s foxhound.
...Art
Fifth Annual Sporting Art Auction at Keeneland
This highly successful auction of masterworks and contemporary art offers something special for pockets of all depths.
...Hunt Reports
Whipping-In Is a Rush by Denya Leake
How whipping-in multiplied foxhunting’s adrenaline rush for this writer. If you’re invited to ride up with a whipper-in, just say, yes!
...People
Rescue on the Fell by Ron Black
How hard and how long will a band of stoical countrymen who live in a harsh place in a depressed time work to save one terrier from perishing?