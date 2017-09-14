THIS WEEK IN...

...Hounds

Team Leahy Hosts Performance Trial; Kicks Off Hark Forward! by Barbara Smith

Fox River Valley/Massback Hounds host first hound trial of the season and prove convincingly that bloodlines matter.

...Norm Fine’s Blog

The Foxhound: A Pearl of Considerable Price

Case law established in a 1948 decision by the Kentucky Court of Appeals affirms for “the great fraternity of foxhunters” the value of a man’s foxhound.

...Art

Fifth Annual Sporting Art Auction at Keeneland

This highly successful auction of masterworks and contemporary art offers something special for pockets of all depths.

...Hunt Reports

Whipping-In Is a Rush by Denya Leake

How whipping-in multiplied foxhunting’s adrenaline rush for this writer. If you’re invited to ride up with a whipper-in, just say, yes!

...People

Rescue on the Fell by Ron Black

How hard and how long will a band of stoical countrymen who live in a harsh place in a depressed time work to save one terrier from perishing?