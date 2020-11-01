Bull Run Hunt photo by Gretchen Pelham

An over-110-year-old fox hunting club is updating its kennel.

Originally located in northern Virginia and named for the Battle of Bull Run, the Bull Run Hunt club relocated to Culpeper, VA in the 1980s and converted part of a horse barn into kennels. After assessing the required repairs on the current building, the BRH Board of Directors determined that it was time to construct a separate building on the existing kennel property.

This is one of the largest projects that Bull Run Hunt has ever taken on as a club, second only to moving from Manassas to Culpeper. Plans for a new kennel were announced at BRH’s Board of Directors’ annual meeting in May, outlining the approximately $400,000 four-phase project. According to Adrianna Waddy, MFH, roofing began in August. The new kennel will be able to comfortably house about 80 hounds.

Bull Run Hunt was founded in 1911 and recognized by the MFHA in 1954.

Those considering donating to the construction of the new kennels, please email Waddy at [email protected].

Orginially Published on October 10, 2022.