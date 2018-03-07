Ivan Dowling photo by Jim GrahamThe Masters and Directors of Mr. Stewart’s Cheshire Foxhounds (PA) have announced the return of Ivan Dowling as professional huntsman for the well-respected pack.

Upon the departure of first-season huntsman Barry Magner in February, retired huntsman Dowling returned to hunt the hounds on a temporary basis. A search committee was established to review other potential applicants but decided instead to propose reviving the hunt’s previous long term relationship with Dowling. The now formerly-retired huntsman enthusiastically agreed, according to the recent announcement from the hunt.

Dowling retired last season after a ten-year stint as huntsman and a period during which, with the approval of the Masters, the breeding of the pack was radically—and successfully—altered from pure traditionally-bred Old English bloodlines to an Old English/Penn-Marydel cross. Dowling wanted, and wound up with a foxhound that combined the best traits of both breeds: the purposeful hunting drive of the Old English and the low-scenting ability under all temperatures and conditions of the Penn-Marydel.

While the two breeds hunt very differently—the Old English hounds driving to get forward on the line and catch up to the fox and the Penn-Marydels religiously following the scent, wherever it leads them—Dowling managed to produce the pack he wanted and maintain the few purebred lines that gave him the best combination of traits for Cheshire’s ongoing breeding purposes.

Dowling and professional whipper-in Stephanie Boyer were married at the start of the 2016/2017 season, supposedly the last season for both. They retired at the end of the season to Grey Lake Stable, where they board, train, and prepare field hunters and timber horses for sale. Grey Lake operations will undoubtedly continue under Stephanie’s expertise, the pull of the foxhounds on her husband most probably coming as no great surprise to her!

John B. Hannum, Jr.—the son of Mrs. Nancy Hannum, senior Master of the Cheshire foxhounds for more than fifty years after taking the horn from her step-father W. Plunkett Stewart who founded the pack in 1912—said about Dowling at the time of his retirement, “He was a passionate huntsman, and he loved his hounds.*

*From Jim Graham’s article in Foxhunting Life.