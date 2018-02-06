Chris Ryan, MFH, Scarteen Hunt (IR) will judge the St. Patrick's day Puppy Show at the Bear Creek Hounds (GA). / Catherine Power photo

On Saturday, March 17, 2018, the Bear Creek Hounds will host a Puppy Show at Bear Creek Farm in Moreland, Georgia. The Saint Patrick’s Day theme will be legitimized by the presence of Judge Chris Ryan, MFH of the Scarteen Hunt, Knocklong, Ireland. Also judging the puppies will be Marion Thorne, MFH and huntsman, Genesee Valley Hunt (NY).

The puppy show is open to all, and will commence at 1:30 pm following a brunch and hat contest at noon ($20.00 per person). A St. Patrick’s Day party follows at the Bear Creek Pavilion with awards, dinner, live music, and dancing ($60.00 per person). Spectators are welcome. A block of motel rooms convenient to Bear Creek Farm has been reserved.

The Bear Creek Puppy Show is part of the MFHA Hark Forward initiative this season. Participants will be asked to contribute to the renovation of the new MFHA National Headquarters in Middleburg, Virginia.

Each hunt may enter up to eight couples of un-entered hounds, to be shown loose and on a lead. Logos and arm bands are permitted on kennel coats. All classes are open to English, America, Crossbred, and Penn-Marydel hounds belonging to a pack recognized or registered with the MFHA and be in the Association’s stud book or eligible for acceptance by the Keeper of the Stud Book if whelped since December 1, 2016. There will be ten classes, including a Junior Handler’s class. Foxhound Championship and Reserve Championship ribbons will be awarded. See Prize List for complete specifications.

Show Stewards are Dr. J. Warner Ray and Mrs. Tish Ray. Show Secretaries are Mrs. Courtney Lyle and Mrs. Ray. For more information, or to receive an invitation, call or email Hal Barry, MFH, Tish Ray, or Courtney Lyle.

Posted February 6, 2018