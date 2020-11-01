Photo by Gretchen Pelham.

Joe Scott Plummer was an Edinburgh investment firm chairman and a popular joint Master of the Duke of Buccleuch’s hunt (1981 – 2007). He once was quoted in an interview that foxhunting was “a very important glue” that brought everyone together “from dukes… to retired shepherds”. He continued to hunt three days a week until this past April.

His legacy in foxhunting is that he helped draft the fox control protocol under which mounted hunts continued to operate in Scotland.*