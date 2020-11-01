Lady Melissa Brooke at the Cork Racecourse, November 2007



The recent passing of Lady Melissa Brooke has been recognised with obituaries in both the local and sporting press, but her main passion in life warranted only a passing mention. She was a dyed-in-the-wool foxhunter with a life-long connection to the County Limerick Foxhounds.

She had spent the war years in New York where her American-born mother had taken the children―Melissa, Caroline (now the Marchioness of Waterford), and Thady (later the Earl of Dunraven) during hostilities. She attended Foxcroft, the all-girls boarding school in Middleburg, Virginia.