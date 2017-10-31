Benjamin H. Hardaway, III, MFH died peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the age of ninety-eight. Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 24th. Interment at Linwood Cemetery was private. A memorial service was held at 2:00 pm, followed by a reception at Hardaway Hall in Midland, Georgia.
Ben was arguably the most widely-known American foxhunter throughout the foxhunting world and the most influential American breeder of foxhounds of the twentieth century. He had a passion for hunting all manner of wild game from his childhood days until his last. He hunted small game and birds with a gun, rabbits and coon with hounds, foxes with foxhounds and deer with lurchers.
He established the Midland Fox Hounds (GA) in 1950 and served as Master for sixty-seven years and huntsman for much of that period. He adored the July foxhound for its activity and aggressive hunting style, traits to which he could well relate. Ben's favorite description of a successful foxhunt was "short, sharp, and decisive."
“[Mr. Hardaway’s] hounds won more grand championships at the Virginia Hound Show than anyone else. Over his hunting career, he gave away thousands of good hounds. During his lifetime I think he had more positive influence on Foxhunting than anyone else.
“He and Mason Lampton designed and hosted the first Hound Performance Trial ever, in 1996.
Twenty five years ago I asked him, “Mr. Hardaway, what is the very best thing about foxhunting?” Without hesitation he said, 'Friendship. I am blessed with many friends, but my very best friends are my foxhunting friends. The shared experiences of this great sport draw people together like nothing else in the world.'”
“Now Mr. Hardaway is in heaven. And heaven will adjust….”
Ben Hardaway died last night. Our 44th Opening Meet this Saturday will be in his memory.
Marty had never foxhunted until he hunted with Midland in 1970, so we can thank Ben for firing up his passion for hunting that has resulted in the creation of the Live Oak Hounds and decades of the most addictive fun that is possible on this planet!!!
Ben was very generous to the Live Oak Hounds and, among other great ones, gave us one of the best hounds we have ever had, Midland Cyclone 84. He was the most amusing person I have ever known and his intelligence and wit were legendary. He provided first class entertainment on and off the hunting field wherever he went and he went everywhere!
He wanted his field to ride right behind him so that they could enjoy watching the hounds work. Marty always wanted his field up close for the same reason during the 31 years he carried the horn, and he learned that and so much more from Ben.
He lived life to the absolute fullest every moment of every day. His joie de vie was contagious and he loved sharing the joy that filled his heart and soul with all people that came in contact with him.
I first remember meeting Ben when I was about 8 years old. My father had a couple of old pot licker hounds and Ben came down to go foxhunting followed by quail shooting. The hounds treed a fox and Ben remembers my hanging onto Daddy’s leg begging him not to kill the fox ! Hummmm, things have changed a little .........
He lived a very full jam packed life and leaves no stone left unturned.
He is reunited with his adored Sarah who was the only person in the world that could successfully jerk a knot in his tail which he sometimes badly needed !
