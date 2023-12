De La Brooke Foxhounds huntsman, Kami Wolk, at Medley's Creek on the Potomac River this past November 2023. Photo by Karenan Smart.

Karenan Smart took a fun photo of the De La Brooke Foxhounds visiting the Potomac River at a recent meet this November.

The handsome PennMarydel hounds of the De La Brook Foxhounds. Photo by Karenan Smart.