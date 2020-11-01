fhl logo

Subscribe RISK FREE for complete access to website PLUS
twice-monthly e-magazine.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34

Details
Picture of the Week

Norfolk Hunt Club in Mass Opening Meet 2023 with Prof Huntsman Steve Farrin and First Whipper in and wife Jennifer Rogers Farrin Photo by RuthWorks PhotographerNorfolk Hunt Club in Massachusetts Opening Meet 2023 with Prof. Huntsman Steve Farrin and First Whipper-In and wife Jennifer Rogers-Farrin. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.

What a gorgeous place in Sherborn, Massachusetts for the location of the Norfolk Hunt's 2023 Opening Meet.  Ruth Baltopoulos was the photographer who was there for the colors and living history on parade at the Charlescote Farm Meet. 

 Norfolk Hunt Club in Mass Opening Meet 2023 with piper Frank Igoe and Prof Huntsman Steve Farrin Photo by RuthWorks PhotographerNorfolk Hunt Club in Massachusetts Opening Meet 2023 with bagpiper Frank Igoe and Prof. Huntsman Steve Farrin. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.

The pack of Norfolk Hunt Club in Mass Opening Meet 2023 Photo by RuthWorks PhotographerThe pack of Norfolk Hunt Club in MassachusettsOpening Meet 2023. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.

Norfolk Hunt Club in Mass Opening Meet 2023 leading Grace McCosker with Kevin McGrath Photo by RuthWorks PhotographerNorfolk Hunt Club in Massachusetts Opening Meet 2023. Grace McCosker all smiles with Kevin McGrath in scarlet. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.

Norfolk Hunt Club in Mass Opening Meet 2023 Photo by RuthWorks PhotographerNorfolk Hunt Club in Massachusetts Opening Meet 2023. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.

Norfolk Hunt Club in Mass Opening Meet 2023 with Prof Huntsman Steve Farrin Photo by RuthWorks PhotographerNorfolk Hunt Club in Massachusetts Opening Meet 2023 with Prof. Huntsman Steve Farrin hacking the pack to the first draw. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.

 

 

Click Here to Subscribe

Click on any ad to learn more!

 