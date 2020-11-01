Norfolk Hunt Club in Massachusetts Opening Meet 2023 with Prof. Huntsman Steve Farrin and First Whipper-In and wife Jennifer Rogers-Farrin. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.

What a gorgeous place in Sherborn, Massachusetts for the location of the Norfolk Hunt's 2023 Opening Meet. Ruth Baltopoulos was the photographer who was there for the colors and living history on parade at the Charlescote Farm Meet.

Norfolk Hunt Club in Massachusetts Opening Meet 2023 with bagpiper Frank Igoe and Prof. Huntsman Steve Farrin. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.

The pack of Norfolk Hunt Club in MassachusettsOpening Meet 2023. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.

Norfolk Hunt Club in Massachusetts Opening Meet 2023. Grace McCosker all smiles with Kevin McGrath in scarlet. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.

Norfolk Hunt Club in Massachusetts Opening Meet 2023. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.

Norfolk Hunt Club in Massachusetts Opening Meet 2023 with Prof. Huntsman Steve Farrin hacking the pack to the first draw. Photo by RuthWorks Photographer.