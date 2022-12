Professional Huntsman Kami Bitting at the 2022 Opening Meet for De la Brooke Foxhounds. Photo by Gunnar Eskeland.

The 2022 Opening Meet for De la Brooke Foxhounds in Maryland offered us two striking images - one in stark relief and one in full sunshine.

Gunnar Eskeland took an evocative shot of the Professional Huntsman Kami Bitting under the trees. The photo looks like it has been put through a black-and-white filter, but the shadows were at work to create an ereatheal image.

Professional Huntsman Kami Bitting at the 2022 Opening Meet for De la Brooke Foxhounds. Photo by Karen Smart.

The same day, same pack but this time under sunshine. What a beautiful pack.

Orginially published on December 18, 2022.