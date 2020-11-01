Steph Burch has some wonderful images from several English foxhunts this season. They show both the highs and lows of our sport or shall I say the dry and wet?

Duke of Beauforts Foxhounds 2022 Opening Meet. Photo by Steph Burch Photography.

This image from the Duke of Beauforts Foxhounds 2022 Opening Meet is a favorite of mine. What a cold and wet story this image says!

The rest of the Duke of Beauforts Foxhounds 2022 Opening Meet images can be found here: https://stephburchphoto.zenfolio.com/p488157212

Avon Vale Foxhounds Stuart Timothy Radbourne jumping a hedge. Photo by Steph Burch Photography.

The next photo from Steph Burch is from the Avon Vale Foxhounds. Stuart Timothy Radbourne shows how to hop a hedge with style in the dawning light. Just a beautiful shot.

The rest of the Avon Vale Foxhounds images from that morning can be found here: https://stephburchphoto.zenfolio.com/p154033494

Orginially published on November 13, 2022.