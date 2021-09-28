Orange County Couple, Linda Volrath, oil on linen, 16 x 20 inches

This painting by Linda Volrath is part of an exhibition now hanging at Long Branch, a historic house and farm venue in Boyce, Virginia. Volrath’s sporting art and her husband Steven Parrish’s polished and light-hearted still life compositions will hang until the end of October.

Volrath writes, “This painting reflects several qualities that stood out to me about the hounds, their surroundings and quality of light that day. I wanted to capture a sense of the rolling hillside, which is characteristic of so many hunt fixtures in Virginia, and it plays an important role in this composition. The self-assured stance of the main hound intrigued me, which is fluid without being static. By linking his pose together with the movement of the second hound, they enhance each other and create a graceful unit. The chestnut coat of the foxhounds lends to a color harmony that I used throughout the scene.”

Volrath, is a Signature Member of the prestigious American Academy of Equine Art (AAEA) which will present a forty-year retrospective of member art at the National Sporting Library & Museum in Middleburg, Virginia, from November 12, 2021, to March 20, 2022. Volrath’s work was chosen for inclusion in that exhibition, along with works of other present and past members.

