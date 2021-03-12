“Airborne,” oil on linen by Linda Volrath, 12 x 16 inch

Pure exuberance is captured by Linda Volrath in this joyous oil painting of the beagle. Voodoo is a two-time stallion winner at the Bryn Mawr Hound Show (MD). Volrath is a highly respected animalist working from her studio in White Post, Virginia.

“This new painting portrays a veteran pack member of the Nantucket-Treweryn Beagles,” said Volrath. “He was fixated upon huntsman Russ Wagner, preparing to kennel up after an action-packed day in the field. Little did he know he was being my perfect model. Good boy!”

Volrath is a member of the American Impressionist Society (AIS), one of the most respected art organizations in the country. AIS partners with galleries and other venues to present national art shows juried by the society. Volrath’s work was included in the 2020 AIS Exhibition, presented virtually last year because of the pandemic. With 1,800 active members, the society received over 2,170 entries for consideration by the jury. Volrath’s entry was one of only 290 artists' work accepted for the exhibition—only one per artist. (A more recent work by Volrath has been selected for the 2021 AIC Exhibition to take place in South Carolina.)

Volrath is also a member of the American Association of Equine Artists. Her work is regularly selected for national exhibitions mounted by that well-known association.

