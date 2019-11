“The Moment” by Yongqing Bao, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This image of a Tibetan vixen with three cubs to feed attacking a terrified Himalayan marmot earned photographer Yongqing Bao the prestigious title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year. The paralyzing wildlife moment was shot in the remote Qilian mountains of China.

Competition winners were announced during an awards ceremony at London's Museum of Natural History from 48,000 entries received from 100 countries.

Posted November 19, 2019