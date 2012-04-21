It’s a long pull from the New Dungeon Ghyll Hotel to the site of the borran. You first climb up Stickle Ghyll following the track as it ascends, beside the beck, at first gently, but just before Tarn Crag there is a steeper section. At Tarn Crag the track swings right-handed, and you can cross the beck and follow it up to the tarn on the left bank picking your way through the rocks.To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.
Rescue on Cat Luggs
- Details
- People
- By Ron Black
Comments
RSS feed for comments to this post