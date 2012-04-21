Fox Hunting Life with Horse and Hound

What is dog to man? What is the worth of one terrier to a band of stoical countrymen who live in a harsh place in a depressed time? How hard and how long will such men strive to save a dog from perishing, out of pure respect? Our recently departed Cumbrian friend Ron Black gave us a story to remember.

IMG 2492-resizeThe rescue, 1934

It’s a long pull from the New Dungeon Ghyll Hotel to the site of the borran. You first climb up Stickle Ghyll following the track as it ascends, beside the beck, at first gently, but just before Tarn Crag there is a steeper section. At Tarn Crag the track swings right-handed, and you can cross the beck and follow it up to the tarn on the left bank picking your way through the rocks.

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.

# Denya Massey 2012-04-21 14:33
An inspirational story, and lucky Spider, but how sad that Floss and Set didn't make it out. It reminds me of all the escapades of our hunting terriers, and their amazing will to survive.
