Mells Fox Hounds Joint Masters at the 2023 Virginia Hound Show on the lawn of Morven Park. Pictured (L-R) Bill Haggard, Charles Montgomery, Theresa Menefee, and Gerald Robeson. Not pictured: Stasia Bachrach. Photo by Boo Montgomery.

Periodically, the Ian Milne Award is presented by the Master of Foxhounds Association to active huntsmen who are of sound character and who have made lasting contributions to the sport of foxhunting. Recipients of the award have learned their craft through long service in the field and in the kennels, and who uphold a high standard within the sport.

The Milne Award was established to honor the memory of Ian Milne, a huntsman whose career began in England and continued until his death here in the United States. Milne was recognized for his devotion to the sport and hounds, and most importantly for his generous friendship and willingness to mentor other huntsmen in the sport.

This year’s recipient is Charles Montgomery, MFH and professional huntsman of the Mells Fox Hounds in Tennessee.