Huntsman Ivan Dowling is an asset to his community. Public goodwill, we believe, is the key to the future of foxhunting.

Cheshire huntsman Ivan Dowling, hounds, and field on their way to the next draw / Jim Graham photo



Foxhunting Life has argued in past articles that the future of foxhunting depends simply on telling the truth about our sport and being good neighbors in our communities. Take Irish-born Ivan Dowling for example.

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.