Over the next couple of months my schedule of book talks and signings for my new book, Blind Bombing, included visits to least five libraries and one of the oldest country clubs in the U.S. Of course, that schedule has gone by the boards now that we are engaged in the newly-minted but necessary experiment of social distancing.

Since publication of the book just last December, I have kept busy publishing Foxhunting Life as usual and for the past few months giving talks and signing books at museums, libraries, bookstores, and cultural centers. I spoke to a large, knowledgeable, and engaged audience in Georgia at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force with a ninety-six year old B-17 WWII pilot sitting in the front row. That was a thrill!

I do believe strongly in the programs recently instituted by governments, both national and local. It all has to do with slowing down the rate of infections from an exponential rise with which our health infrastructure is unable to cope, to a level and finally a diminishing rate with which we can cope. Certainly these are uncharted waters for all living Americans and affecting everyone equally.

So in the meantime, although I won’t be seeing you at any talks or book signing venues for a while, please know that Blind Bombing: How Microwave Radar Brought the Allies to D-Day is available from:

• The University of Nebraska Press at a forty percent discount using code 6AF19;

• Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online sellers and bookstores;

• me, with the option to specify to whom the book shall be inscribed;

• or if you don’t care to purchase on a website, send me an email or call.

Blind Bombing has received some favorable notices, among them a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/historian, editor of the American Aviation Historical Society, a senior foreign service officer, and editor of an Ivy League magazine. Click to see what they say.

To those who have read Blind Bombing or plan to: if you enjoy the book, please do me a huge favor by giving it a rating and a short review—even just two sentences—on Amazon, Good Reads, or Barnes and Noble. Those reviews are important, and I will be immensely grateful to you.

Finally, I wish all who read Foxhunting Life—from new subscribers to all the old faithfuls and longtime friends—good health and a safe passage through this tunnel of uncertainty.

Posted March 20, 2020