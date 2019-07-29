Caution: Readers are advised that this article contains neither a horse, a hound, or a fox. Fair warning.

Blind Bombing: How Microwave Radar Brought the Allies to D-Day and Victory in World War II, Norman Fine, Potomac Books, an imprint of the University of Nebraska Press, 2019, hardcover, illustrations, 264 pages, $29.95 (less 40% direct from the publisher with discount code).As with most readers of Foxhunting Life, I admit to having lived another life separate from the sporting subject which brings most of you to these pages. In that other life I was an electronics engineer; before that I had an uncle who, unbeknownst to the family, did something extraordinary during World War II; and in the course of my engineering work those many years ago, I discovered a little-known but critically important story about the war, the invention that proved most influential in getting the Allies to D-Day, and my uncle.

That story is about to be published. I want to share a 40%-discount code for any one inclined to purchase, and I hope I will see many of you on my book tour next winter.

During my engineering years I researched the story with this book project in mind, finally wrote the manuscript two winters ago, found a respected publisher of war history, and, lo! In this year in which the world marked the seventy-fifth anniversary of D-Day, Blind Bombing: How Microwave Radar Brought the Allies to D-Day and Victory in World War II is scheduled for release on December 1, 2019. (Click for a fuller description of the book and how to order from the publisher using the discount code.)

I tell you all this because, since I first introduced a four-page newsletter named Covertside for the MFHA twenty-five years ago, then Foxhunting Life nearly ten years ago, so many of us have become friends. I have met and enjoyed hunting with so many of you that I feel a personal relationship with all of you.

I will be giving book talks and signings at various venues that may be convenient to you, and I invite you to come. I will keep you up to date on my book tour, and if you already have a book by the time I see you, please bring it so I can deface it with an inscription.

At this early moment, I am scheduled to speak in Stowe, Massachusetts at the new American Heritage Museum of the Collings Foundation; Winchester, Virginia at the Handley Library; Aiken, South Carolina at the Willcox Hotel; Thomson, Georgia at the Belle Meade Hunt; and Savannah, GA at the Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. I’ll be scheduling more talks and signings, and will publish dates and places in a couple of months. If any of you have a suggestion of a venue where I might find an interested audience, I would certainly appreciate hearing of it. Please call me or email.

The best I can do to make this blog relevant to FHL's mission is to close with the World War II pilots of the RAF, who, before engaging with the quarry, would cry into their mikes, “Tallyho!”

Posted July 29, 2019