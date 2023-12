2014 Tennessee Joint Meet with the late Albert Menefee III, MFH and Huntsman for Cedar Knobs Hounds, Susan Walker, MFH and Huntsman for Longreen Foxhounds, Ryan Johnsey, Professional Huntsman for Tennessee Valley Hunt (now MFH), and Johnny Gray, Professional Huntsman for Hillsboro Hounds (now retired). Photo by Gretchen Pelham.

This amazing week of hunting in Middle Tennessee that happened nine years ago was recently on my mind after I read the hunt report from Longreen Foxhounds’ sixty-sixth Opening Meet. And I can't think of those Tennessee joint meets without thinking of the late Albert Menefee III. I hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane and keep a sharp eye out for the flying coyote!