The Birdlands fixture for Longreen Foxhounds. Photo by Gretchen Pelham.

Here are two hunt reports from Harriet McFadden, a member of the Longreen Foxhounds. The kennels are located just outside of Memphis in Tennessee, but all the fixtures are located in Mississippi. I have had the pleasure of hunting with Longreen and Susan Walker, MFH and Huntsman. Her Penn-Marydel foxhounds are some of the finest in the country. Enjoy!