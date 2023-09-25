fhl logo

Details
Hunt Reports

 KSHW23 Casting in the Corn McGuire Fixture Easton KS Photo by Allison Howell ImagesCasting in the corn at the McGuire Fixture in Easton, Kansas. Photo by Allison Howell Images.

September 25-30, 2023

Imagine riding in the vast prairie lands of the Flint Hills where you can see for miles, watching hounds go flat out in full cry after a coyote. It’s an absolute adrenaline rush. Add to the prairie dry conditions, a steady breeze, a blazing sun, colorful wildflowers, migrating Monarch butterflies, and large flying grasshoppers with a few discernable landmarks to guide you. And your favorite foxhunting friends from sixteen different hunts, and you have the best week ever!

