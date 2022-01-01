Huntsman Anthony Costello and hounds head to covert. Behind (l-r) are whipper-in Oisin Rigney, Senior Master Michael MacDonagh, and local landowner Martin Moran. / Noel Mullins photo

History

The County Galway Hunt (the Blazers) was founded by John Denis in 1829. Denis was Master and huntsman.

In Foxhunting LIfe, we have previously written about the late Lady Molly Cusack-Smith of Bermingham House and her ancestor, John Denis. Lady Molly was Master and hunted the Blazers’ pack from 1939 to 1943 during most of World War II when so many of the men were away in service. At that time, she was known as Miss Molly O’Rourke.