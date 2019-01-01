Eglinton and Caledon Hounds

“Land's sakes" says Hugh, in his burred Scottish accent. "There I was quietly enjoying a quick puff on my favourite cigarillo, when it all started.

Hugh Robertson is an amateur steeplechase rider and amateur whipper-in with the Eglinton and Caledon Hounds (ON). Hugh knows the country and had already taken up his post on the ridge. It was early in the season and hounds were drawing the swamp in the valley at the south end of Galten Farms country in Caledon. So far the day had been quiet, providing the opportunity for Hugh to enjoy the overly-warm but beautiful September day.

