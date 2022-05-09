One of ten resolutions by the author to help his next fifty years pass more smoothly than his first

Do more fox hunting. I know I keep banging on about this but here’s the deal: if you were suddenly to find a hobby which combined the buzz of class A drugs, the adrenaline rush of a second world war dogfight, in outfits by Beau Brummel, on an incredible leaping beast on the same trip as you, while totally pissed, at the most convivial and glamorous party since the Duchess of Richmond’s ball, in country as magnificent as God has ever devised, why on earth would you not want to do it all the time?

Re-Posted May 9, 2022 (from The Spectator)

British prize-winning journalist and novelist James Delingpole describes himself as a libertarian conservative.

