Norfolk Hunt in New York this past October 2022. Photo Credit RuthWorks Photography.

*I wrote this a few years ago to be helpful to my neighborhood of non-foxhunters. Hopefully more will find it useful to educate new landowners or neighbors to kennels.

Much of the population has never lived near a kennel of working dogs. And sometimes one of these non-hunting neighbors will find a lone hound on hunt day. Some have expressed concern upon finding a lone hound, shivering in the cold temperatures after a day’s hunting. This article is to give a bit of education to those non-hunting neighbors on working hounds and the sport of Foxhunting.

Some of the concerns of the non-hunting public about finding or seeing a lone foxhound out and about after a day’s hunting are that the hound is too skinny, the hound must be neglected because it’s all by itself out in bad weather, or the hound must be mistreated because it is acting skittish and is hard to catch. These concerns are addressed below.