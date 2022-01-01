The author takes competing hounds, mostly strangers to each other, to the first draw on foot. / Joanne Maisano photo

There is something magical about Rosie. Two of my all-time favorite people and one of my all-time favorite hounds are named Rosie.

Being asked to carry the horn for the Bull Run/Blue Ridge Foxhound Performance Trial this fall in Virginia was a thrilling honor. Spencer Allen, huntsman for the Long Run Woodford Hounds (KY) had originally been invited to serve as trial huntsman but had to withdraw when his knee was injured. His horse fell while hunting.