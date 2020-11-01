A look at two foxhunting hound types we don’t see many of in North America―Kerry Beagles and Old (Traditionally-bred) English Foxhounds

Judging Hounds are Mr. Paul Brown and Mr. Tom Wallace with Scarteen huntsman Raymond O’Halloran. / Catherine Power photo

Scarteen Black and Tans

Friday, September 3, 2021 − There is no better way to catch up with old hunting friends than in the relaxed atmosphere of a late afternoon puppy show. Such was our experience at the recent Scarteen puppy show held, as usual, at the kennels with a bumper twelve couple to test the mettle of our two judges. Neither was found wanting, and both lowered their carbon footprint by traveling together from the Cork National Hunt Club. Mr Tommy Wallace and Mr Paul Brown have been regular visitors to Scarteen over the years and are more than familiar with Scarteen’s unique Black and Tan Kerry Beagles.