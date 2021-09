Rose Tree-Blue Mountain Bridle 2015 sports her winning ribbons for Overall High Scoring Foxhound and for leading the hunt to first place among the competing packs at Millbrook.

I want to tell you about a foxhound in my pack, the Rose Tree-Blue Mountain Hunt (PA). She has proven herself to me for years and just finished the Millbrook Performance Trial as the overall high-scoring foxhound.

Selecting hounds to take to Millbrook, I was not at all sure I would bring her. Now, in her seventh season and having whelped two litters of puppies, I had reservations.