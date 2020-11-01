Whey: the watery part of milk that is separated from the coagulable part (curd) in the process of making cheese. Whey is rich in lactose, minerals, and vitamins and contains lactalbumin (proteins) and traces of fat. –Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Foxhounds dig in to the palatable and nutritious mixture of kibble and whey. Note the healthy coats. / Graham Buston photo

The whey comes free. All huntsman Graham Buston has to do is drive a few miles from the Blue Ridge Hunt kennels to the cheesemaker’s farm in the village of White Post, Virginia and open the spigot on the fifty-gallon tank he placed there. He goes to collect the whey about once a week and has cut his feed bill in half.