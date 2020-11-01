Leo Powell presents The Irish Field Perpetual Trophy for Best Unentered Bi*ch, ‘Old English,’ Co. Limerick Truckle (Racket ’18 ex Tassel ’18). Receiving the trophy is Belinda Johnson with huntsman Fergus Stokes and David Beecher, whipper-in for the Co. Limerick Foxhounds. Stradbally Hall stands in the background. / Catherine Power photo

For twenty-one years, the Irish National Hound Show has been hosted at Stradbally Hall in County Laois, the Cosby Family seat since the 1500s. Stradbally's long history is as tragically brutal as the history of Ireland herself. Today, however, it is home to a young Cosby family and internationally known as the site of the annual Electric Picnic, a prized arts and music festival; the National Steam Rally; and the Irish Scout Jamboree, attracting scouts from Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia.