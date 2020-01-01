Here’s a first in the centuries-old history of hound shows—an International Virtual Hound Show!

Hound associations around the world have signed on so their member hunts may enter hounds in classes for staghounds, foxhounds, deer hounds, beagles, basset hounds, and mink hounds, and let the champions be crowned. Fourteen hunting associations are supporting the event, including the Masters associations in North America, England, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and France. Entry Forms are ready upon which to record entries in thirty-six divisions in nine separate catalogs.

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.