Hillsboro Walnut 2017 is Grand Champion of Show at Virginia. Huntsman John Gray holds Walnut's attention. Judge of the Grand Champion Class is Dr. Marvin Beeman, MFH (straw hat). (Continuing L--R front): Joan Jones, President of the Virginia Foxhound Club. Orrin Ingram, MFH, (kneeling) with Lee Ann Ingram behind, and Leilani Gray. / Lauren Giannini photoAs best I know, it was a first at the Virginia Foxhound Show, and there have been seventy-one Virginia Foxhound Shows. I asked around. No one I spoke to had ever seen the likes before.

Of all the hounds and the thirty-eight hunts that brought all the hounds, the Hillsboro Hounds (TN) made history—maybe even twice. When the last class of the day convened to select the Grand Champion Foxhound of Show, there were, as usual, four hounds qualified—the American, Crossbred, English, and Penn-Marydel Champions.

First, I don’t ever remember any single hunt ever having two breed Champions in the ring for the Grand Champion Class. This day, Hillsboro hounds had won both the Crossbred and the English Championships. That in itself may be a first, but it wasn’t enough for Hillsboro. At the end of the day, English Champion Hillsboro Walnut 2017 was judged Grand Champion of Show, and Crossbred Champion Hillsboro Starlight 2017 was judged Reserve Grand Champion. Unprecedented.

