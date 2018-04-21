For the third consecutive year, a Brazos Valley foxhound was judged Grand Champion of the Southwest Hound Show hosted at Marvin Savage Farm in Weatherford, Texas, on Saturday, April 21, 2018.To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.
This year, it was Brazos Valley Two Step 2016, an American dog hound, who collected top honors from judge Jordan Hicks, professional huntsman of the Piedmont Fox Hounds (VA).
Brazos Valley Two Step Is Grand Champion at Southwest
- Details
- Hounds
- By Norman Fine
For the third consecutive year, a Brazos Valley foxhound was judged Grand Champion of the Southwest Hound Show hosted at Marvin Savage Farm in Weatherford, Texas, on Saturday, April 21, 2018.To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.