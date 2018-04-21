Grand Champion Brazos Valley Two Step poses with Sandy Dixon, MFH and Judge Jordan Hicks.For the third consecutive year, a Brazos Valley foxhound was judged Grand Champion of the Southwest Hound Show hosted at Marvin Savage Farm in Weatherford, Texas, on Saturday, April 21, 2018.



This year, it was Brazos Valley Two Step 2016, an American dog hound, who collected top honors from judge Jordan Hicks, professional huntsman of the Piedmont Fox Hounds (VA).

