The Belle Meade Hunt Masters believe that the more field members understand what huntsman and hounds are up to, the more they will enjoy each hunting day. To that end, Epp Wilson sends the occasional email to the membership reviewing the day’s hound work. With virtually every hunt in North America entering puppies right about now, here’s a timely one for all.

Epp Wilson and hounds / Lauren Giannini photo

Those of you who came out yesterday morning know how well the hounds worked. You also know that we jumped a coyote by the Foxboro Mare Barn and ran him into a culvert on an old logging road in Wilson Woods. Not only was this good training for the puppies, it was even better than one might first think.

Earlier we had drawn mostly blank except for two incidents of puppies starting what we believe were deer lines. And we were able to get them to leave those lines by hollering at them. Why do we feel confident that they were deer lines? There were numerous clues:

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.