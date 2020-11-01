Fox Hunting Life with Horse and Hound

Horses

laura sloan on Forthegreatergood.CanterClixForthegreatergood, trained and ridden by Laura Sloan, is 2021 Thoroughbred Makeover Field Hunter winner and Overall 2021 Thoroughbred Makeover Champion. / CanterClix photo

Laura Sloan, a well-known foxhunter and trainer of field hunters, won the Field Hunter Division of the 2021 National Thoroughbred Makeover competition on Donna Verrilli’s off-the-track-Thoroughbred (OTTB), Forthegreatergood. But the story doesn’t end there.

On the final evening of competition, October 17, 2021, in the arena, Sloan and Forthegreatergood won a final recognition at the Kentucky Horse Park: Overall 2021 Thoroughbred Makeover Champion of all competing horses in all ten divisions. This was the first overall championship for a horse from the Field Hunter division.

