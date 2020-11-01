“Feel good” legislation may make some of us feel better, but how about the horses? Will they fare better?

Legislation to permanently ban horse slaughter in the United States has been introduced by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators. The proposed bill would also ban the transportation of horses for slaughter. Congress effectively ended horse slaughter in the country about ten years ago, but not in so many words.

The bill―Save America's Forgotten Equines (SAFE)―is sponsored by U.S. Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, Robert Menendez, D-New Jersey, and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island. Senator Whitehouse for one is certainly knowledgeable about equine issues. His father Charles, a former ambassador, served as Master of the Orange County Hounds (VA).

While the bill is crafted to save horses' lives, will it solve the underlying problem of unwanted horses? Or will those horses’ lives become more tragic because humane euthanasia is denied?