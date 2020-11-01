Tommy Thompson and Jenney Camp

Foaled in 1926 at the United States Army Remount Depot in Front Royal, Virginia, Jenny Camp was named after the cavalry's horse shows known as "Jenny Camp" shows, open to enlisted soldiers, women, and children. Despite being the daughter of one of the Army's finest remount stallions, Gordon Russell, Jenny Camp did not come equipped with wonderful conformation below the knees, but she did come with a scrappy hardiness that would take her far. She was out of a half-bred mare and she stood sixteen hands high.