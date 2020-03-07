Fox Hunting Life with Horse and Hound

Subscribe RISK FREE for complete access to website PLUS
twice-monthly e-magazine.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19

Details
Horses

rappahannockptp.larry levyHill Farm Point-to-Point host Larry Levy in the paddock for the first race over his new racecourse with jockey Emme Fullilove. Levy’s Easy Exit reached  the wire for a third place finish...preceded by two Irish-breds!  /  Douglas Lees photo
Saturday, March 7, 2020 marked the return of the Rappahannock Point-to-Point Races to the spring schedule after a twelve-year absence. Larry Levy had a brand new racecourse ready for entries at his Hill Farm in Boston, Virginia, and, except for the two-horse Lady Rider Timber race, all the races were well filled.

Of six races, Irish-bred horses won five! And in two of those races they finished one-two. In the First Division of the six-horse Open Flat race, Irish-breds placed first through fourth. Just saying.

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Click Here to Subscribe