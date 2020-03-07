Hill Farm Point-to-Point host Larry Levy in the paddock for the first race over his new racecourse with jockey Emme Fullilove. Levy’s Easy Exit reached the wire for a third place finish...preceded by two Irish-breds! / Douglas Lees photo

Saturday, March 7, 2020 marked the return of the Rappahannock Point-to-Point Races to the spring schedule after a twelve-year absence. Larry Levy had a brand new racecourse ready for entries at his Hill Farm in Boston, Virginia, and, except for the two-horse Lady Rider Timber race, all the races were well filled.

Of six races, Irish-bred horses won five! And in two of those races they finished one-two. In the First Division of the six-horse Open Flat race, Irish-breds placed first through fourth. Just saying.

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.