Bruce Smart's Officer's Oath, winner of the Virginia Bred/Sired Flat Race, is untacked by trainer Jimmy Day, Emily Mackay-Smith Day, and jockey Liam McVicar. / Douglas Lees photo



Warrenton Hunt opened the Virginia Point-to-Point Season on the first hospitable Saturday in the month of March this year. It was a spring-like day everywhere except at the Airlie Racecourse, where it snowed!



It was St. Patrick’s Day, and a good day for the Irish at that, with trainer Jimmy Day winning one Hurdle and two Flat races and two Irish horses winning the Open Timber and the Foxhunter Timber Races.

