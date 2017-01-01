To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.
Warrenton Hunt opened the Virginia Point-to-Point Season on the first hospitable Saturday in the month of March this year. It was a spring-like day everywhere except at the Airlie Racecourse, where it snowed!
It was St. Patrick’s Day, and a good day for the Irish at that, with trainer Jimmy Day winning one Hurdle and two Flat races and two Irish horses winning the Open Timber and the Foxhunter Timber Races.
Warrenton Kicks Off Virginia Point-to-Point Season
- Details
- Horses
- By Norman Fine
To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.