If the predictions of Nostradamus should prove to be correct, by riding to hounds you may well be preparing to save your life. If Armageddon happens, you will know how to survive—just so long as it happens between August and December. In other words, during the hunting season.

Sounds a little ridiculous? Well, maybe, but ride along with me and learn how foxhunting might have already prepared you.

To read more, log in above or click here to subscribe.