Before the new hunting season begins, and especially for you who plan to put on serious mileage traveling to any of the exciting Hark Forward! events scheduled for the coming season, now is the time to take stock of your horse trailer and have it inspected by an expert. We asked an experienced dealer about safety considerations when transporting horses by trailer.

River Valley aluminum side and rear loading tag-along



"One of the first issues to address with trailer owners and buyers is horse safety and comfort," says trailer dealer Donna Martin, co-owner of the Ruckersville, Virginia based Blue Ridge Trailers. She said most people who have started to research their options know they should compare trailer sizes and floor plans to the size of their horses. However, she noted that there are several other angles to consider, too.

“While you certainly want to have enough space for your horse to feel comfortable, you should also prioritize light and ventilation, as well as how the horses will stand and balance themselves,” she advised. “How you intend to work out of the trailer also is an important consideration.”

