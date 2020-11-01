The author sat in the viewing room above the arena waiting for her daughter and the instructor to appear for the weekly lesson. A groom led a horse into the empty arena and released it for a few minutes of turnout. The horse’s antics inspired Jennifer’s poem.

"Life jolts us at certain moments," she says.

We are never truly free

but tell that to the horse

who on a Saturday morning

has a few minutes to himself

in the pasture

just for the purpose of

thundering

in his moment

to do whatever wild thing

he has conceived

in the early half-light