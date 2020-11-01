Adam Lindsay Gordon, c. 1860



English-born Adam Lindsay Gordon was a maverick. At least from the standpoint of a series of boarding schools through which he passed, having been shipped off from home at the age of seven. At age nineteen, he was again shipped off, this time to Australia. His father hoped for a fresh start by his son.

Adam's life was short but active. An exceptional horseman, after arriving in Australia, he joined the mounted police. He trained and rode steeplechasers, never shrank from a dare, was elected to Parliament, and is considered one of Australia's finest poets. A statue of Gordon was erected in Melbourne, near Parliament, bearing these words from his poem, "Ye Wearie Wayfare."

"Life is mostly froth and bubble

Two things stand like stone,

Kindness in another's trouble

Courage in your own."

What follows is a toast written by Gordon, the first line of which is familiar to foxhunters when raising a glass. With apologies, I must admit that this toast was pretty much written for the men’s bar.