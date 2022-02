Pulitzer Prize-winning American poet, Henry Taylor

An old-school foxhunter let it get around

that he hunted a deer-proof pack. Hard to believe:

foxhounds are born to run foxes, all right,

but you have to make them stay off rabbits,

housecats, chickens, etc. They learn to stop

when the hound-whip cracks. Deer scent, though,

is strong enough to put whips out of their minds.