An ode to the “gallant First Flight,” this is one Ogilvie poem that your editor has too often overlooked. No longer!

Greg Schwartz, Bull Run Hunt (VA)...surely a man for the "gallant First Flight." / Liam Clancy painting.

While there’s one on his feet with a tale to repeat

And another is sampling a drink,

The eager First Flight have a girth to pull tight

Or a chain to let out by a link;

While the boisterous laugh in that circle of chaff

The opening music has drowned,

You will hear the First Flight as they whisper “That’s right!’

To the note of a favorite hound.