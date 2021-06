Illustration by Jane Gaston from "Lost Hound," Robert Ashcom, The Derrydale Press and Millwood House, 1999, 161 pages

If you’ve ever walked the interstate

You know the dream of summer thunder with

No rain and heat in solemn surge like fate

Gone out of sync―where eighteen-wheelers brew

Their shouted, tire-born songs with diesel breath;

And fast food wrappers feed the session’s mood.