Henry Taylor is an American poet, author of more than fifteen books of poems, and winner of the 1986 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.

I learned two things

from an early riding teacher.

He held a nervous filly

in one hand and gestured

with the other, saying, "Listen.

Keep one leg on one side,

the other leg on the other side,

and your mind in the middle."

