Wendell Hawken / Matthew Klein photo

September pitch-black mornings I leave the lights off

so I can see to find my horse out in his field,

his flat black shape darker than the dark.

Rope and halter in one hand, ankle-deep in tall grass dew,

I walk to where he might be – beside his rock outcrop,

or rump up to his poplar.

